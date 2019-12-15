Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's ‘Meal for Plastic’ programme to start this December

Any person can avail an Aahar meal coupon in exchange of half kilo plastic in all 11 Aahar centres in the Capital.

Published: 15th December 2019 09:28 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In an innovative idea to beat plastic pollution, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with ‘Meal for Plastic’ programme.To be rolled out from December 16, any person can avail an Aahar meal coupon in exchange of half kilo plastic in all 11 Aahar centres in the Capital.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the citizen-centric initiative is a strategy to facilitate collection of household plastic from the city. 

The move is expected to bring a sustainable change in the habit of residents with regard to handing plastic waste and promote segregation of the non-biodegradable waste at source point, he added. Civic authorities said as part of the initiative Aahar Kendra (Centre) counters will accept/allow exchange of only only one kg plastic per person per day and issue two coupons for the same on the day. In case of half kg plastic, only one coupon will be provided, the civic authorities added.

The civic body has collaborated with UNDP and Touchstone Foundation for the purpose. As part of the collaboration, representative of Touchstone Foundation at Aahar will maintain date wise register of Aahar Kendras, amount of plastic deposited and name and contact number as well as signature of the depositors. 

The UNDP will collect the plastic from the Aahaar Centres on a weekly basis or whenever the bins are filled. The plastic deposited will be weighed to match the number of meals exchanged and then transported for its disposal.Deputy Commissioner (Welfare) will be in-charge of ensuring proper implementation of the scheme.

