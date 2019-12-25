Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar AIIMS to get Gamma Knife Centre in New Year

Union Health Minister to inaugurate patient-care services today

Published: 25th December 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

CT Scan

For representational purposes (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s first and country’s fourth Gamma Knife Centre with first generation 1.5 Tesla intraoperative MRI surgical suite will be set up at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar from next year. The Gamma Knife Centre with hybrid interventional operating rooms for brain tumour surgery, High Energy Liner Accelerator (HELA) and a Centre of Excellence for clinical Microbiome Research (CCMR) will be a unique facility in the Eastern region and many patients requiring neurosurgery can be treated without a surgical incision.

The other hospitals where the facility is available are AIIMS-New Delhi, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) at Chandigarh and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHNS) at Bengaluru.Director, AIIMS Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said the Gamma Knife facility will be set up at a cost of Rs 85 crore. The unit has received Centre’s approval at a recent meeting in New Delhi and hope it will come up within next one year, she said.

The premier medical institute will also have a second HELA at Rs 22 crore. There is a long waiting list of patients as currently only one machine is functional in Radiotherapy department.“We will have a CCMR at Rs 22 crore to boost research activities. It will be a stand alone state-of-the-art facility in the East to facilitate high quality research,” Dr Batmanabane said.

While the construction of a burn unit funded by NTPC and 563-bed Dharmasala funded by Nalco are in the final phase of completion, construction of administrative building with an investment of Rs 100 crore and level-1 trauma centre at a cost of Rs 23 crore has started. “The State Government was requested for 26 acre of land for expansion of the infrastructure. The land that is on the final phase of allotment will be used for various super-speciality centres. PET-CT scan and cyclotron at Rs 50 crore will be installed soon,” she said.

Batmanabane informed that Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is slated to inaugurate the newly-developed patient-care facilities, including 100-bed ICU complex, 24 modular OTs, Cath Lab and Fluoroscopy, on Wednesday. The Minister will also unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in front of the hospital. 

New facilities
Gamma Knife Centre with hybrid interventional operating rooms for brain tumour surgery
Second HELA will be helpful for patients as only one machine is functional in Radiotherapy dept
CCMR, to boost research activities, will be a standalone state-of-the-art facility  in the East
Burn unit funded by NTPC 
563-bed Dharmasala funded by Nalco 
Administrative building 
Level-1 trauma centre

