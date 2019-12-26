Bangladeshi woman held for illegal stay in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst protests against the National Register of Citizens, Commissionerate Police arrested a Bangladeshi woman for illegally staying in the city.The matter came to light after the woman lodged a complaint with Laxmisagar police on December 17 alleging that manager of a hotel and a housekeeping staff misbehaved and physically assaulted her.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the hotel’s manager Mithun Swain and housekeeping staff Biswanath Patra. Police had collected the complainant’s Aadhaar card for verification and had sent her to a short stay home here. In the Aadhaar card, the woman was identified as Sikha Samaddar of West Bengal. Police then found out that the details were fake and interrogated the woman, following which she revealed that she is a native of Bangladesh.

“A case has been registered under Sections 468 and 471 of IPC and Section 14 A(b) of Foreigners Act,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo said. According to police, the woman was working at a dance bar in West Bengal and had come to Bhubaneswar after coming in contact with a man here. Police sources said the man had reportedly asked the woman to come to the city and was later forced to become a part of the flesh trade being run in the Capital.In November 2017, city police had busted a sex racket and rescued three women hailing from Thailand.