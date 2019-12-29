Journalist, lensman attacked while live streaming fee collection in Bhubaneswar mall

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The crew of a city-based digital news channel were allegedly attacked by security personnel of Esplanade One mall here when they were live streaming parking fee collection on the mall premises.

The security personnel confronted cameraman Pramod Mohapatra and journalist Swati Jena saying they were not allowed to live telecast from the mall premises.

They forcibly shut down the camera, threatened Mohapatra and Jena and manhandled them. The security personnel and staff of the mall locked the duo in a room for over 20 minutes before being rescued by colleagues. Jena then lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police.

“On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 323, 341, 342, 354 and 34 of IPC. Investigation is on and one person has been arrested in this connection,” a police officer posted at Saheed Nagar police station said.

Shopping complexes in the city have restarted levying parking charges following an interim relief granted to a mall recently.

Even as Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) imposed strict provisions to prevent collection of parking fee at malls and shopping complexes, some commercial establishments, including Esplanade One, have allegedly resumed levying the charges after a gap of nearly two months.

However, a senior BDA official informed they will not be able to take action against Esplanade One due to a High Court order.