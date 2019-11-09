Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Justice Bibhu Routray takes oath

Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray was sworn in as judge of Orissa High Court by Chief Justice KS Jhaveri  on Friday.

Published: 09th November 2019 09:59 AM

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court KS Jhaveri administering oath to Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray as a Judge of the HC in Cuttack on Friday | express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray was sworn in as judge of Orissa High Court by Chief Justice KS Jhaveri on Friday. Justice Routray, whose name was cleared by the Centre on November 7, was one of the two candidates who were found suitable by the Supreme Court Collegium out of the 12 names (four judicial officers and eight advocates) recommended by the Orissa High Court Collegium.

Advocate-on-Record of Supreme Court Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi was the other candidate but the Centre has not cleared his name so far.Justice Routray (49) had first joined the State Judicial Service in the district judge cadre on December 8, 2008. His service was confirmed on December 7, 2010. Prior to his elevation he was District & Sessions Judge, Ganjam at Berhampur.

However, even after the appointment of Justice Routray, the High Court will continue to function with 48 per cent judicial vacancy. Presently, 14 judges are working against a sanctioned strength of 27. The number is set to decline further with the retirement of sitting judge Justice AK Rath on November 12.
During his tenure Justice Rath disposed of a total 30,611 cases. While as many as 29,677 of them were civil cases, 934 were criminal cases, official sources said.

