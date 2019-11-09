Odisha ranks second in Maternal Mortality Ratio decline, but far behind national average

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has recorded significant decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in the last six years but still has a long way to go to catch up with the National average. The MMR has declined from 222 (per one lakh live births) in 2011-13 to 168 in 2015-17, yet 46 behind the National average of 122, reveals a recent report of the Registrar General of India.As per the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin for 2015-17, the MMR decline has been most significant in Empowered Action Group (EAG) states comprising Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Assam.

Odisha has recorded 12 point decline in MMR, the second highest in the country after Rajasthan (13 point) between the two latest survey periods - SRS 2014-2016 and SRS 2015-2017. The MMR was 180 in 2014-2016.Apart from MMR, the State has also achieved reduction in maternal mortality rate during the period. The rate has come down from 15.1 in 2011-13 to 11.1 in 2015-17.Though Odisha has fared better among the EAG states having MMR average of 175, it still lags far behind the national average of 122.

Health authorities claimed the decline has been possible due to focused attention towards accelerated reduction with special provisions under Sishu Abong Matru Mrityuhara Purna Nirakaran Abhijan (SAMMPurNA) strategy, which has a budgetary allocation of over `300 crore.While red card has been introduced for pregnant women at high risk to get immediate attention at public health facilities, maternity waiting homes have been set up to promote institutional delivery. The State is providing assistance of `1,000 to mothers to reach institutional delivery from hard to reach areas and `500 for return.

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda said focus is on achieving quality certification of labour rooms and maternity OTs which have resulted in positive outcomes.“Free ambulance services under 102 Janani Express and incentives under Janani Surakhya Yojana, Janani Sishu Surakhya Karyakrama and Mamata also helped to achieve the decline. High dependency units have been set up at headquarters hospitals for management of obstetric emergency and critical conditions,” he added.

