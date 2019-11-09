Three arrested for kidnapping youth  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested three persons for kidnapping a youth. The accused are Sakil Khan and Sheik Tahir Ali of Mahanga and Saniddhya Mohanty of Chhatia. They had kidnapped Sunil Mohanty from Xavier Square on Wednesday. They then contacted Sunil’s father Rabindranath Mohanty and demanded Rs 3 lakh ransom to release his son.

On the basis of the complaint and the mobile number of one of the kidnappers, a police team raided Mahanga area on Thursday night and rescued Sunil from the spot. The police also recovered the victim’s car and seized two two-wheelers and four mobile phones from the site. Police sources said the accused are cannabis traders and Sunil had agreed to transport their contraband worth `3 lakh in his commercial vehicle a few months back.

However, Sunil later told them that the police intercepted him and his vehicle was seized. The accused were sceptical about Sunil and one of his friend’s involvement behind the suspicious disappearance of the contraband, following which they kidnapped him. “A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” a police officer said.