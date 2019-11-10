Fire breaks out in Bhubaneswar's Canara Bank

BHUBANESWAR: A fire erupted at the panel board of Canara Bank at Sishu Bhawan Square on Saturday evening. Odisha Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. The smoke emanating from the panel engulfed the area.
“A panelboard caught fire possibly due to a short circuit. After receiving the information, one fire fighting vehicle rushed to the spot,” fire personnel said.
The accident could have turned worse as a two-wheeler was parked near the panel board but the incident was averted by the timely intervention of the fire department personnel.
