Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stresses new tech for India’s growth

 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said India enjoys demographic dividend and the young population is capable of taking the country to new heights.

Published: 10th November 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla handing over certificate to a student during the 15th annual convocation of KIIT in Bhubaneswar.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla handing over certificate to a student during the 15th annual convocation of KIIT in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS, Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said India enjoys demographic dividend and the young population is capable of taking the country to new heights. Addressing the 15th annual convocation of KIIT here, the Speaker said technology has become the main driver of change in the modern world.

“Indian IT professionals are in key positions and making important contributions for their companies and the industrial sector all over the world,” he said and added that development of new technology has become necessary for progress.

“Indian youth with their education, skill and motivation can bring prosperity to the country,” he said.

Birla thanked Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS for providing free education to 30,000 tribal children.

“On one hand KIIT is providing world-class higher education to the aspiring young generation, on the other hand KISS is empowering tribal children with education and skills,” he said.

Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayana Patro asked students to create new knowledge and use their knowledge to make the life of coming generations better.

“Global warming and environmental degradation are posing a threat to the very existence of humankind. I hope you will use your education to develop new technologies to tackle these challenges,” he said.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi also attended the function.

Chancellor of KIIT Deemed to be University Ved Prakash, in his presidential address, said, “KIIT has been chosen as an Institution of Eminence from amongst a pool of over 900 degree-awarding institutions of higher learning in the country.

Each constituent institute of the university is trying hard to establish itself as the best in the country, said S K Acharya, Pro-Chancellor of KIMS, the university’s medical institution.

KIIT has received top national recognition for its technology incubation initiatives, Hrushikesh Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor of KIIT said in his report. 

Sasmita Samanta, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, KIIT, asked students to make it a lifelong practice to explore and reinvent oneself.  Registrar of KIIT J R Mohanty was also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla KIIT
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp