Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stresses new tech for India’s growth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said India enjoys demographic dividend and the young population is capable of taking the country to new heights. Addressing the 15th annual convocation of KIIT here, the Speaker said technology has become the main driver of change in the modern world.



“Indian IT professionals are in key positions and making important contributions for their companies and the industrial sector all over the world,” he said and added that development of new technology has become necessary for progress.



“Indian youth with their education, skill and motivation can bring prosperity to the country,” he said.

Birla thanked Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS for providing free education to 30,000 tribal children.



“On one hand KIIT is providing world-class higher education to the aspiring young generation, on the other hand KISS is empowering tribal children with education and skills,” he said.

Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayana Patro asked students to create new knowledge and use their knowledge to make the life of coming generations better.



“Global warming and environmental degradation are posing a threat to the very existence of humankind. I hope you will use your education to develop new technologies to tackle these challenges,” he said.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi also attended the function.



Chancellor of KIIT Deemed to be University Ved Prakash, in his presidential address, said, “KIIT has been chosen as an Institution of Eminence from amongst a pool of over 900 degree-awarding institutions of higher learning in the country.

Each constituent institute of the university is trying hard to establish itself as the best in the country, said S K Acharya, Pro-Chancellor of KIMS, the university’s medical institution.



KIIT has received top national recognition for its technology incubation initiatives, Hrushikesh Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor of KIIT said in his report.



Sasmita Samanta, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, KIIT, asked students to make it a lifelong practice to explore and reinvent oneself. Registrar of KIIT J R Mohanty was also present.