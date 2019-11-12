Home Cities Bhubaneswar

A depiction of Kalinga Baliyatra's glory via pictures in Bhubaneswar

The exhibition focuses on Odishan cultural influence across Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:16 AM

Director of Resource Indica Sudip Sen explaining a photograph to Ambassador of Indonesia Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro and Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Tourism Vishal Dev at the ‘Pride and Glory of Baliyatra’ exhibition

Director of Resource Indica Sudip Sen explaining a photograph to Ambassador of Indonesia Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro and Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Tourism Vishal Dev at the 'Pride and Glory of Baliyatra' exhibition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The custom of Boita Bandana is identical to festivals organised in South East Asian countries. The trade links not only led to exchange of culture, tradition and customs but also contributed to the growth of temple architecture and art between Odisha or ancient Kalinga and South East Asia. 

The commonality in cultures can be seen at the ‘The Pride and Glory of Baliyatra’ photo exhibition that was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and Ambassador of Indonesia Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro at the Rashtriya Lalit Kala Akademi here on Monday.

Organised by Resource Indica in collaboration with Tourism and Culture department, the exhibition throws light on socio-cultural relation between the people of Odisha and SEA islands.

The exhibition focuses on Odishan cultural influence across Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand. A majority of pictures in the gallery shows the common features in temples dedicated to Brahma, Vishnu and Maheswar of Odisha and Cambodia, Indonesia.

Suryodipuro said Indonesia is keen on developing tourism, education and investment links with Odisha. He unveiled a coffee table book authored by Director of Resource Indica Sudip Sen.

