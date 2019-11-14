Anjali International Children’s Festival turns 18, fest from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual Anjali International Children’s Festival will focus on spreading inclusiveness among the masses. Rechristened as Anjali Children and Youth Festival, the 18th edition of the festival will kick off on November 14, celebrated as Children’s Day.

The four-day festival, organised by Swabhiman, will witness participation of 11 teams and an international team from Bangladesh. “Every year, the camp starts with a carnival. The ‘Carnival of Love’ will commence from Sainik School at 3.30 pm on Thursday and reach the venue at 5.30 pm. IG (Personnel) S K Priyadarshi and actor Siddhanta Mahapatra will flag off the carnival,” said CEO of Swabhiman Shruti Mohapatra here on Wednesday.

“The festival has been rechristened this year and as per the theme differently-abled children, as well as those without disabilities, will participate in the event,” said Mohapatra, who is also chief convener of Odisha State Disability Network.

The event will have workshops on Banati, cartooning, clowning, dance, pottery and terracotta, theatre, yoga, and others. This apart, there will be three-panel discussions on accessibility and universal designs in Smart City Bhubaneswar, disability in literature, and disability in visual arts and designs.

The organisers said urbanisation is one of the most important global trends of the 21st century and it has the potential to contribute to the re-design of the world supporting the creation of sustainable and inclusive cities for all.

The valedictory ceremony will be attended by Governor Ganeshi Lal, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Sulochana Das and spiritual leader Paramahamsa Prajnanananda Giri.