Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar to remain Dhanu Jatra’s Kansa

The Samiti had issued notification for audition of artistes on November 5 and invited application from the artists for various roles from November 6.

Published: 15th November 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

​The 11-day festival begins with birth of Lord Krishna and ends with death of Kansa at the hands of his nephew and coronation of Ugrasen.

​The 11-day festival begins with birth of Lord Krishna and ends with death of Kansa at the hands of his nephew and coronation of Ugrasen.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bhubaneswar Pradhan will continue to essay Dhanu Yatra’s protagonist Kansa’s character in the 71st edition of historic theatrical festival in Bargarh.

Owing to pressure from various quarters including artistes of the district, the Bargarh Dhanu Jatra Mahotsav Samiti decided to cancel audition of artistes for Kansa’s role and others characters for Dhanu Jatra which is considered world’s largest open-air theatre.

The decision was taken on Thursday evening at the executive committee meeting of the organising panel. The Samiti had issued notification for audition of artistes on November 5 and invited application from the artists for various roles from November 6.

However, several organisations had protested this on the ground that Bhubaneswar was selected by the Samiti for the role of Kansa after an audition in 2017. And he had performed outstandingly as Kansa in last two years.

Last week, members of Bargarh Zilla Milita Kalakar Mancha led by Padmashri awardee Haladhar Nag submitted a memorandum to Bargarh Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan demanding not the change Bhubaneswar for the role.

Members of Paschim Odisha Dhanu Yatra Kalakar Sangha had also demanded not to hold audition for the role of Kansa. When Bhubaneswar was selected after audition, the Samiti had assured him that he would perform for three years. However, before completion of three years, it issued a notification for selection of artistes to essay different characters including Kansa in Dhanu Yatra.

Collector and president of the Samiti, Jyotiranjan Pradhan said the decision was taken following demands from various quarters not to replace Bhubaneswar.

“We have decided not to change any of the characters including that of Kansa in the jatra”, he added.

The festival will be held in Bargarh from December 31 to January 10. During Dhanu Yatra, Bargarh transforms into Mathura. River Jeera symbolically represents river Yamuna and Ambapali, located on the other side, turns into Gopapur. Kansa is the central character of Dhanu Yatra and its theme is borrowed from ‘Krishna Leela’ and ‘Mathura Vijay’.

The tyrannical rule of Kansa, his death and the ‘Balya Leela’ of Lord Krishna are enacted at 14 main places in Mathura and Gopapur.

The 11-day festival begins with birth of Lord Krishna and ends with death of Kansa at the hands of his nephew and coronation of Ugrasen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanu Jatra Kansa Bargarh Dhanu Jatra Mahotsav Samiti
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp