Bhubaneswar to remain Dhanu Jatra’s Kansa

BARGARH: Bhubaneswar Pradhan will continue to essay Dhanu Yatra’s protagonist Kansa’s character in the 71st edition of historic theatrical festival in Bargarh.



Owing to pressure from various quarters including artistes of the district, the Bargarh Dhanu Jatra Mahotsav Samiti decided to cancel audition of artistes for Kansa’s role and others characters for Dhanu Jatra which is considered world’s largest open-air theatre.

The decision was taken on Thursday evening at the executive committee meeting of the organising panel. The Samiti had issued notification for audition of artistes on November 5 and invited application from the artists for various roles from November 6.



However, several organisations had protested this on the ground that Bhubaneswar was selected by the Samiti for the role of Kansa after an audition in 2017. And he had performed outstandingly as Kansa in last two years.

Last week, members of Bargarh Zilla Milita Kalakar Mancha led by Padmashri awardee Haladhar Nag submitted a memorandum to Bargarh Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan demanding not the change Bhubaneswar for the role.



Members of Paschim Odisha Dhanu Yatra Kalakar Sangha had also demanded not to hold audition for the role of Kansa. When Bhubaneswar was selected after audition, the Samiti had assured him that he would perform for three years. However, before completion of three years, it issued a notification for selection of artistes to essay different characters including Kansa in Dhanu Yatra.

Collector and president of the Samiti, Jyotiranjan Pradhan said the decision was taken following demands from various quarters not to replace Bhubaneswar.



“We have decided not to change any of the characters including that of Kansa in the jatra”, he added.

The festival will be held in Bargarh from December 31 to January 10. During Dhanu Yatra, Bargarh transforms into Mathura. River Jeera symbolically represents river Yamuna and Ambapali, located on the other side, turns into Gopapur. Kansa is the central character of Dhanu Yatra and its theme is borrowed from ‘Krishna Leela’ and ‘Mathura Vijay’.

The tyrannical rule of Kansa, his death and the ‘Balya Leela’ of Lord Krishna are enacted at 14 main places in Mathura and Gopapur.



The 11-day festival begins with birth of Lord Krishna and ends with death of Kansa at the hands of his nephew and coronation of Ugrasen.