Six arrested for extorting Rs 2 lakh from Odisha man at gunpoint

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jagatpur police on Thursday arrested six persons for extorting Rs 2 lakh from a person at gunpoint.



Police also seized an automatic pistol, four magazines, five live cartridges, three cars, four motorcycles, a bhujali and Rs 24,000 cash from their possession.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said one Satrughna Sahoo of Station Bazaar had filed an FIR alleging that he along with friends were discussing with Sanjya Thakur, proprietor of Aditya Celebration, on IB Road about the ordeal he has been facing in taking possession of the land he had purchased when the accused reached the spot and demanded the money.



The accused, who assaulted him by terrorising the locals, snatched away the cash from him at gunpoint.

The accused are Ashok Behera, Sridhar Behera of Kharda Sahi, Manoj Swain of Laxmanpur, Kalpataru Sahoo of Telisahi under Jagatpur police limits, Dibyajit Barik and Amitav Swain of Rajabagicha under Badambadi police limits.