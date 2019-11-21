Moms from foreign countries to study family values in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of 30 women, all mothers, from seven different countries, which arrived in India on November 15 for a fortnight, will spend four days in the Capital from Thursday.

The team will have a close look at India’s much-valued culture and structured family life. Their trip will conclude on November 30. They visited India after four Indian mothers embarked on a road trip from New Delhi to London last year called ‘Mothers on Wheels’ to spread the message of love and focus on mother’s role in imparting positive values in children across the world.

“We travelled 23,657 km between September and November last year and had meetings with women of different nations at 30 places. The interactions hinged around our cultural ethos and family life,” said Madhuri Sahasrabudhe, who was at the forefront of the ‘Mothers on Wheels’ trip.

“In many places, people inquired about the Indian joint family system and were surprised about the value system ingrained in the institution of marriage in our country,” she said adding the women who on a discovery of India are visiting New Delhi, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru and Pune.

The programme is being coordinated by the Foundation for Holistic Development in Academic Field (FHDAF) run by Sahasrabudhe herself.