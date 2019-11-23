Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Man climbs atop Utkal University library in Bhubaneswar, rescued five hours later

Jobless after being dismissed from postal service three years back, the man is said to have been suffering from mental problems.

Published: 23rd November 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Firemen take hold of Subodh Barik who climbed atop Parija Library of Utkal University on Friday

Firemen take hold of Subodh Barik who climbed atop Parija Library of Utkal University on Friday| IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/KENDRAPARA: A man climbed atop the Parija Library of Utkal University and created a ruckus, keeping the authorities, police, firemen and students on tenterhooks for over five hours on Friday. Seven attempts and after much cajoling, the firemen were able to bring him down his precarious perch on the 65-foot high dome of the library.

The man Subodh Barik of Praharajpur in Kendrapara district was spotted atop the library by some persons in the morning. On being informed, library authorities alerted Odisha Fire Service personnel, who reached the spot around 10.30 am. Barik had stripped off his clothes and perched himself on the edge of the open roof, threatening to jump off every time the firemen made an attempt to reach him using a hydraulic lift.

They, though, were able to supply food and water to him. He demanded to meet the Vice Chancellor following which Chief Fire Officer Sukanta Sethy impersonated as the authority and tried to persuade him to get down but in vain. During this time, a man identified as Dilip Bhanja, present at the spot, informed police that he knew Barik. The rescue team comprising Saheed Nagar IIC Biranchi Pati and firemen took Bhanja to the top of the structure to speak to Barik.

Taking the opportunity, lead fireman Kashyap Patnaik jumped to the roof and overpowered him. He was brought down to safety and rushed to the Capital Hospital and later referred to SCB Medical, Cuttack. Bhanja said Barik was his friend’s brother-in-law. “He had come to his aunt’s house in Bhubaneswar and went missing in the last week of October. We had also approached police in this regard,” he said. Barik was a former student of Utkal University. He is married and has a child.

Jobless after being dismissed from postal service three years back, he is said to have been suffering from mental problems. He used to work as a Gramin Dak Sevak mail carrier at Mahu sub-post office under Aul block from 2001. But he was admitted to SCBMCH in Cuttack for treatment of mental illness in 2016.

As he was undergoing treatment, he asked another person of his village to act as a proxy without authorities’ knowledge. When the person died of heart attack in 2017, no mails were delivered for a week. On learning about the fraud, he was sacked from service.

Barik’s father Krushna Chandra said "My son requested the authorities many times to reinstate him but they did not pay any heed as a result he tried to end his life. He has a two year old daughter. He is the only earning member of our family and we are facing financial problems after he was dismissed from his job."

Assistant postmaster of Kendrapara head post office, Sarada Prasad Das said Barik was dismissed three years back for violation of service rules. Later, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra felicitated the fire services team for the rescue operation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parija Library Utkal University Bhubaneswar man rescue Bhubaneswar Fire Services
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp