Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Trial run of electric bus begins in Bhybaneswar

The first trial run of an electric bus was carried out by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in the city on Saturday.

Published: 24th November 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The first trial run of an electric bus was carried out by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in the city on Saturday.

The demo run was conducted as part of CRUT’s plan to induct 50 electric buses to its existing fleet of Mo Bus to reduce carbon footprint and give push to clean mobility in public transport system. 

Officials of CRUT, who had invited bid in this regard last month, said trial operations of e-bus on the first day was carried out on Master Canteen-Khurda route by Olectra-BYD. 

The firm will conduct demo run of its buses for next 10 days, after which other bidders will be asked to conduct trial run of their e-buses on city routes in a phased manner. 

After completion of the technical evaluation, the bid will be opened. Winner of the bid will provide the electric buses.

The entire process will take at least six months, they added. To facilitate trail run of these buses, the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) has facilitated a temporary charging station near Janta Maidan here. 

This year, the Centre has approved 50 electric buses for the city under the second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles scheme.

CRUT officials said plying of these zero carbon emission e-buses will promote green transport in the city. Besides, the e-buses will not cause any noise pollution.

The buses will have air conditioning vents, USB charging points adjacent to every seat and three cameras for security purpose. 

The CRUT has identified 38.7 km Priority Transit Corridors in the Capital which will require 148 electric buses to move around 1.92 lakh passengers on a daily basis in near future. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp