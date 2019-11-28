Home Cities Bhubaneswar

101 officials in Odisha face action for housing scheme fraud

The BJP MLAs, not satisfied with the Minister’s reply, walked out of the Assembly.

Published: 28th November 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under fire from Opposition over large scale irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pratap Jena on Wednesday said the State Government has taken stringent action against those involved in corruption.

“The Government will not tolerate any irregularities in allotment of houses. We have taken action against 101 officials after inquiry based on complaints received from public,” the Minister told the Assembly.

Replying to a debate on the admissibility of an adjournment motion on “Large scale irregularities in PMAY (Gramin)”, the Minister said 22 officials have been dismissed, 44 suspended and disciplinary action has been initiated against 35 functionaries on charges of corruption during the execution of the rural housing scheme.

Dismissing allegation of the Opposition BJP that maximum irregularities are detected in Mahanga, the Assembly constituency represented by the Minister, Jena said “It has become a habit of the saffron party to level false allegations.

Had it been the case how could the Central Government, led by BJP, award Odisha for its achievement in the construction of rural houses in 2017-18?”

Asserting that the State Government has taken all possible steps to bring transparency in the selection of beneficiaries, the Minister said a fresh survey was conducted as many deserving families were left out in the list prepared on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

Around 22 lakh families, including 12.75 lakh residing in 14 cyclone ‘Fani’ affected districts, were selected for inclusion after the survey. Verification of the list is underway and is expected to be finalised by December 30.

Responding to the allegation from Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP) the Ministers said no BJD supporter in his constituency has got housing assistance illegally. The gram rozgar sevak (GRS) of Nrutang panchayat has been disengaged for dereliction of duty.

Initiating the debate, BJP chief whip in the Assembly Mohan Majhi attacked the Minister for promoting corruption in his constituency where maximum irregularities have been detected. He said people living in the USA have benefited from the housing scheme and demanded a high-level probe into it.

Echoing similar concern, Congress legislators Santosh Singh Saluja and Taraprasad Bahinipati said the beneficiary selection is not transparent as many landless families belonging to the Scheduled categories are still waiting for housing assistance while many well-off families have availed the benefit.

Pointing out that many beneficiaries of his constituency of Kantabanji are waiting for long to get incentives given for construction of houses before time, Saluja requested the Minister to give instruction to block officials to release funds.

The BJP MLAs, not satisfied with the Minister’s reply, walked out of the Assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha pmay Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Pratap Jena Odisha housing scheme corruption
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp