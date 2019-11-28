101 officials in Odisha face action for housing scheme fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under fire from Opposition over large scale irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pratap Jena on Wednesday said the State Government has taken stringent action against those involved in corruption.

“The Government will not tolerate any irregularities in allotment of houses. We have taken action against 101 officials after inquiry based on complaints received from public,” the Minister told the Assembly.

Replying to a debate on the admissibility of an adjournment motion on “Large scale irregularities in PMAY (Gramin)”, the Minister said 22 officials have been dismissed, 44 suspended and disciplinary action has been initiated against 35 functionaries on charges of corruption during the execution of the rural housing scheme.

Dismissing allegation of the Opposition BJP that maximum irregularities are detected in Mahanga, the Assembly constituency represented by the Minister, Jena said “It has become a habit of the saffron party to level false allegations.

Had it been the case how could the Central Government, led by BJP, award Odisha for its achievement in the construction of rural houses in 2017-18?”

Asserting that the State Government has taken all possible steps to bring transparency in the selection of beneficiaries, the Minister said a fresh survey was conducted as many deserving families were left out in the list prepared on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

Around 22 lakh families, including 12.75 lakh residing in 14 cyclone ‘Fani’ affected districts, were selected for inclusion after the survey. Verification of the list is underway and is expected to be finalised by December 30.

Responding to the allegation from Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP) the Ministers said no BJD supporter in his constituency has got housing assistance illegally. The gram rozgar sevak (GRS) of Nrutang panchayat has been disengaged for dereliction of duty.

Initiating the debate, BJP chief whip in the Assembly Mohan Majhi attacked the Minister for promoting corruption in his constituency where maximum irregularities have been detected. He said people living in the USA have benefited from the housing scheme and demanded a high-level probe into it.

Echoing similar concern, Congress legislators Santosh Singh Saluja and Taraprasad Bahinipati said the beneficiary selection is not transparent as many landless families belonging to the Scheduled categories are still waiting for housing assistance while many well-off families have availed the benefit.

Pointing out that many beneficiaries of his constituency of Kantabanji are waiting for long to get incentives given for construction of houses before time, Saluja requested the Minister to give instruction to block officials to release funds.

The BJP MLAs, not satisfied with the Minister’s reply, walked out of the Assembly.