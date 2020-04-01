FICCI FLO feeds needy, destitute

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With thousands of poor and vulnerable people in the city going through a difficult phase due to Covid-19 lockdown, FICCI FLO, country’s only women Chamber of Commerce, has extended a helping hand by serving them cooked food.

The ladies organisation is distributing food among the elderly, single women household, differently-abled, migrant workers, daily wagers and other needy and destitute living in the city slums. The Bhubaneswar Chapter has crowdfunded to provide 6,000 cooked meals and ration to the deprived identified by BMC and Humara Bachpan Trust with the help of Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd.

“We are trying to provide a small support to those facing food scarcity and remaining without food during this public health crisis,” said Dharitri Patnaik, Chairperson Designate of FICCI FLO, Bhubaneswar Chapter, which has more than 55 women entrepreneurs and professionals as its members.