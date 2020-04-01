Traders resist move to regulate commodity prices

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Trader organisations under the banner of Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha have resisted the move of the State Government to regulate prices of essential commodities, mostly grocery items, during the lockdown period.

The move to regulate prices of essential items came in the wake of some unscrupulous traders charging more than the actual price. “Such an attempt by the State administration will backfire as the traders have least control over prices of commodities. We will strongly protest any move to fix prices of commodities on daily basis,” said Sudhakar Panda, general secretary of the mahasangha.

Except rice, Odisha is dependant on other States for most of the goods, including vegetables. The prices of all imported commodities are determined at landed cost, Panda said.Even in normal times, prices of commodities fluctuate at source markets depending upon demand and supply. Since the country is passing through an extraordinary situation, prices of commodities are being influenced by factors beyond the control of even the Government.

Noting that the prices of all varieties of pulses have gone up by `800 to `1,000 per quintal and edible oil by at least `5-a-kg, Panda said it is bound to affect the consumers. It is wrong to blame the traders for the higher prices.

“In view of the restriction imposed by the Government, food manufacturing units are running at 30 to 35 per cent capacity. There has been dislocation in procurement and supply of goods. The traders should not be blamed for all the things happening beyond their control,” he added.

The traders’ body lodged its protest when administration of three districts - Bhadrak, Jajpur and Sonepur - asked wholesalers to display price lists of grocery items on daily basis. Asserting that the prices of all commodities are stable in the State which is under lockdown since March 23, Panda said availability of essential items across the State is quite normal despite initial restriction on movement on transport vehicles.

“The Government has asked all employers to pay full salary of their employees for the lockdown period without providing solutions how to run the trade without manpower. We appeal the Government to lift restriction on workers joining their work for smooth delivery of goods and services,” Panda said.