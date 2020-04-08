STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,471 vehicles detained in Bhubaneswar for violating the lockdown guidelines

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi had warned that use of two-wheelers or cars for purchasing vegetables, groceries and medicines will not be tolerated.

Published: 08th April 2020 12:04 PM

Cops issuing a pass for a commuter who broke curfew in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday detained a total of 1,471 vehicles for violating the lockdown guidelines. As many as 721 and 750 vehicles were detained in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively for the violation.

“Most of the vehicles of lockdown violators are being detained, but if we find that some persons are deliberately creating nuisance then their vehicles are being seized. Prosecution reports will be submitted in court,” said a police officer.

“Independent haats have been opened in every locality and grocery stores open as per scheduled timings, but most of the violators told us that they were going to purchase vegetables or medicines, which are easily available in shops in their locality,” said a senior police officer engaged in carrying out enforcement in the city.

“We were allowing people who were travelling for medical emergency or could not find any particular medicine in their locality,” he added.

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi had warned that use of two-wheelers or cars for purchasing vegetables, groceries and medicines will not be tolerated. Any vehicle reaching any market with or without pass will be seized. There is no place in the city where vegetables are not available at a walking distance, said Sarangi.

