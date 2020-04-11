Twin City police raises safety for ground force

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With its foot soldiers at the frontline of enforcing the lockdown, the Twin City Commissionerate Police has procured a large volume of safety gear and personal protective equipment (PPE) which are being handed over to members of the force which is on duty. Sources said the Twin City Police purchased 5,000 face visors, 25,000 masks, 4,000 liters of hand sanitizers and safety eyeglasses for officers and other personnel.

After an assistant sub-inspector posted in the traffic unit of Delhi Police and two IPS officers in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the Commissionerate Police collected swab samples of police personnel who came in contact with some COVID-19 suspects in the city. All the samples tested negative. However, the risks associated with the law and order enforcement, containment zones as well as contact tracing has prompted the Twin City Police to raise the level of safety for its ground force.

“About 50 hazmat suits have also been procured in case police personnel enters an infected area,” said a senior police officer.

A hazmat suit, also known as a decontamination suit, is a piece of PPE that comprises an impermeable whole-body garment worn as protection against hazardous materials. This apart, umbrellas have been provided to police personnel deployed on the ground to enforce lockdown. About 80 big umbrellas are provided to those on duty at major intersections of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. “These umbrellas are installed at different junctions in the Capital City like AG Square, while 30 have been supplied to Cuttack. Beneath each umbrella, at least two chairs are kept so that the personnel can rest in the scorching heat,” said the police officer.

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi has also issued an order stating the police personnel having co-morbid conditions, heart problems, hypertension, blood pressure, diabetes and others will not be engaged for frontline duty. “We are looking after our force in all possible ways. We know the risks involved and a number of steps are being taken in this regard,” he said. Snacks are being provided to the police personnel two times a day apart from regular meals. A police welfare officer has also been engaged to look after all the requirements of the force, he added. Over 50 platoons of the police force and 300 officers have been deployed in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to enforce the lockdown.

Cops distribute masks to slum dwellers

Bhubaneswar: As the State Government has made wearing of masks compulsory from April 9, Commissionerate Police on Friday distributed about 12,000 masks to people, including slum dwellers, in the city. “The citizens, including slum dwellers and daily wage laborers, were also briefed about the importance of maintaining social distancing and wearing masks,” said a senior police officer. The masks were distributed at Damana Square, Kalpana Square, Samantarapur and other parts of the Capital City.