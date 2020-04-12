Amidst lockdown, Odisha youth travels 40 km to save ailing woman’s life

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Undeterred by the lockdown, a 24-year-old youth from Ranipokhari village in Aul block travelled 40 km to the district headquarters hospital here on Friday night to donate blood and save life of a woman, who was in an extremely critical condition following delivery.

Satyanarayan Barik donating

blood at the DHH on Friday| EPS

Madhusmita Parida of Ichhapur village had given birth to a stillborn at the hospital. She suffered severe blood loss, following the cesarean section operation and her haemoglobin had dipped to dangerous level. Social workers present at the hospital then told Madhusmita’s husband Kalandi Parida about blood donor with matching B positive group Satyanarayan Barik. Kalandi contacted Satyanarayan and the latter agreed.

Without giving it a second thought, Satyanarayan, who has B positive blood group too, rushed to the hospital on his motorcycle. He travelled 40 km and reached on time to save Madhusmita’s life. “It is important to save a person’s life. I did not have second thoughts when I decided to donate blood despite the lockdown,” he said.

Satyanarayan has been donating blood for the last four years. The first time he did it, he saved the life of a child. He feels the Government must conduct blood donation camps even during lockdown as blood banks and hospitals across the State are facing a huge scarcity in these trying times.