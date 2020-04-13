STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha IPS officer's intervention helps deliver camel milk for autistic child

The message was retweeted by many and Bothra, a native of Rajasthan, was alerted about it by one his followers on the micro-blogging site.

Published: 13th April 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Bothra

Arun Bothra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha cadre IPS officer and Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) CEO Arun Bothra’s Good Samaritan act of helping a Mumbai-based woman, who needed camel milk for her three-and-a-half year-old autistic child, has grabbed headlines.

The Railways was virtually moved to deliver the milk from Rajasthan to Mumbai after the mother, Neha Kumari, tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter requesting help to get camel milk from Sadri in Rajasthan. “I have a 3.5-year-old child suffering from autism and severe food allergies. He survives on camel milk and limited quality of pulses. When lockdown started, I did not have enough camel milk to last this long. Help me get the camel milk or its powder from Sadri,” tweeted Kumari on April 4.

The message was retweeted by many and Bothra, a native of Rajasthan, was alerted about it by one of his followers on the micro-blogging site. The 1996-batch IPS officer shared the woman’s request on various WhatsApp groups in Rajasthan and one group member informed him that Tarun Jain, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager with North-Western Railway looks after the freight operations. Bothra, who knew Jain, requested him to look into the lady’s request.

Jain reportedly asked the railways’ commercial department in Ajmer to get in touch with the vendor to find out a convenient station for him to deliver the stock. Phalna in Pali district was found to be the closest station as Sadri does not feature on the train’s route. Since the train does not halt at Phalna, the railways made a special stoppage to load the parcel of 20-kg camel milk powder along with 20 litre camel milk which were sent to Mumbai.

In the meantime, Bothra arranged 400 gm camel milk powder from a shop in Mumbai and helped to get it across to the woman.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted Railway’s rescue act. “Twenty litre camel milk reached Mumbai by train last night. The family has kindly shared part of it with another needy person in the city,” tweeted Bothra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arun Bothra COVID Warrior corona warrior National lockdown
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp