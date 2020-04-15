STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drones spray disinfectant, sanitise Bhubaneswar roads

Published: 15th April 2020 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Disinfectant being sprayed from a drone along Janpath in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Working with reduced manpower during lockdown, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday used drones to spray disinfectants and sanitise roads in the Capital to check spread of Covid-19.The civic body is being aided by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) for use of drone technology for sanitisation carried out spraying on Janpath Road on the first day.

Two drones were used to spray disinfectants on Raj Mahal-Sishu Bhawan stretch. While one drone was used to check human presence, the other was flying at a height of two metres spraying disinfectant across the stretch, BMC officials said.They said the drone has a capacity to carry 15 litre disinfectant at a time and can cover a stretch of 1.5 km within 15 minutes.

“We had barricaded the entire stretch from Rajmahal Square to Sishu Bhawan Square along with the arterial roads joining the main-road upto 2 pm to ensure that this stretch was free from people and animals for the spraying of disinfectant,” said an official of BMC sanitation wing. 

He said the civic body also took help of Commissionerate Police to ensure that no people or  animal, except those engaged for the task, move on the road during spraying of the disinfectant. The drones will also be used for sanitisation purpose in other road stretches in the coming days, the officials said.

Covid-19 drones disinfectant
Coronavirus
