TickMe app to help people order essentials in Bhubaneswar

Users just need an e-mail address to create a TickMe account. No OTP is required, they said.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday decided to rope in TickMe, an online platform to order essentials like groceries and medicines, for residents of the Capital City during the lockdown. Civic officials said using the application, citizens can place online orders for pickup and delivery with their nearby grocery stores, medical shops and restaurants. While the mobile application has been developed by a team from North Carolina in USA led by an IIT Kanpur graduate, the civic body and the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited will provide administrative and necessary technical support for its operation.

“As the app intends to use more local shop owners in order to reduce the delivery time and make the process effective and accurate, the civic body is making the inventory of stores of essential commodities in the first phase. Once the inventory is in place, the app will be promoted for downloading on both Android and IOS based mobile phones,” said an official. Users just need an e-mail address to create a TickMe account. No OTP is required, they said.

