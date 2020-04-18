BJD leaders pay homage to Biju Babu from home

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rich tributes were paid to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his 23rd death anniversary on Friday in a sombre manner in view of the lockdown and social distancing. No functions and meetings were held anywhere in the State because of restrictions owing to Covid-19 imposed by the Government. BJD leaders, workers and supporters paid homage to the departed leader in their respective homes and many posted messages on social media platforms.

CM Naveen Patnaik had asked party leaders, workers, office-bearers and well wishers not to step out of their homes while observing the occasion. However, he had advised that the social responsibility programme ‘Jiban Bindu’ blood donation which is being organised by the party since long should continue.

The BJD supremo and son of the veteran leader said in a tweet, Biju Babu had always been with the people of the state. His mantra of service towards the welfare of people has been inspiring us to work for the greater good of people. Biju Patnaik, one of the most popular leaders in the State, had died on April 17, 1997. He served twice as the Chief Minister of Odisha. He started the Kalinga Prize, which UNESCO has been conferring for popularisation of science.