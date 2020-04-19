FICCI launches FLO Bhubaneswar chapter 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) launched its 17th chapter ‘FLO Bhubaneswar’ during a webinar here on Saturday.Former Union Minister and Prime Minister’s Sherpa to G7 and G20 Suresh Prabhu launched the chapter in the presence of State Industries and MSME Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra.

“It is important to adapt to the need of the times. Survival of the fittest being the mantra, whoever works in a thoughtful, adaptive, responsible and responsive manner will emerge winner. Hence, this is the innovative way to launch our new chapter at Bhubaneswar,” said FLO president Harjinder Kaur Talwar.

Talwar said while the nation is going through a public health crisis and is under lockdown, FLO is trying its best to support the Government in tackling the situation by way of engaging continuously with the industry members, facilitating information sharing and at the same time providing relief and rehabilitation to the poor and vulnerable.

“Odisha has always been the champions of the cause of women empowerment. With initiatives such as Mission Shakti, Start-up Odisha, Skilled in Odisha and many others, the financial xempowerment of women in rural areas in the State has increased manifold. I understand that the goals of Odisha Government and FLO are in alignment to achieve economic development for women.” said Captain Mishra. Dharitri Patnaik, Founder Director of Jivada Ventures Pvt Ltd, was announced the first chairperson of FLO Bhubaneswar chapter.