BJD blood donation camp in Cuttack collects 41 units amid COVID-19 pandmeic

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the blood banks across the State are facing a severe shortage of supply due to lockdown, the youth and students' wings of BJD organised a blood donation camp on April 16 in front of Saheed Bhawan in Cuttack to commemorate the death anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Pattanaik.

The event was organised in the mobile unit vehicle of ‘Jibana Bindu’ programme and 41 units of blood were collected. Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy, youth president of Cuttack district Gyanendra Giri Goswami and Jibana Bindu coordinator Ranjan Biswal were present. They appreciated the efforts of the donors. Youth leaders Sidharth Ray, Jagat Jyoti Pattnaik and Sakil Aktar coordinated the event.