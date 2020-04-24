STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Athagarh FD busts another pangolin racket, nabs three

They were arrested by an Athagarh forest team from Subasi Forest Reserve in Khuntuni range of the division.

Published: 24th April 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Illegal trade of pangolin and its scales continues unabated in Odisha as Athagarh Forest division officials on Thursday arrested three poachers and recovered 19 scales and two loaded country riffles from their possession. The poachers, also smugglers, are identified as Bagun Laguri (48) from Paniama, Mangal Digi (40) and Lalmohan Chattar (55) from Musulia.

They were arrested by an Athagarh forest team from Subasi Forest Reserve in Khuntuni range of the division. Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer Sasmita Lenka said the three arrested are from the tribal community. “They were apprehended while they were trying to sell the scales to traders in Subasi reserve forest,” she said. The poachers kill the pangolin, extract its scale and sell it to big smugglers who then export it outside the State.

What surprises the forest officials is that the scaly anteater is still being smuggled though it has been linked to the spread of coronavirus to humans. Forest officials said, preventing the illegal trade has become a challenge during the lockdown as smugglers are taking advantage of restrictions and limited workforce on the field. 

Apart from illegal trade of pangolin, poachers are also targeting other wild animals during this time, the DFO said. Two persons set Ranibania Reserve Forest on fire killing wild boars, deer and other animals earlier this week before being arrested. The two are Rabindra Mohanty and Pabitra Pradhan. To prevent recurrence of such incidents, forest patrolling has been enhanced. As maintaining social distancing is essential, forest staff are conducing patrolling in different groups, each having four personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp