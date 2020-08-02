STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Chased by police, robber jumps off flyover, dies

Chased by the PCR van after a snatching, a robber allegedly jumped off the flyover near Fire Station Square and died on Friday night.

Published: 02nd August 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chased by the PCR van after a snatching, a robber allegedly jumped off the flyover near Fire Station Square and died on Friday night. The matter came to light on Saturday when Khandagiri police recovered the body of a man and registered a case of unnatural death. During investigation, the deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar Panda of Satya Nagar. On Friday night, police control room informed the PCR van personnel about a robbery on NH-16 near CRPF Square.

On reaching the spot, the police learnt that two bike-borne miscreants had waylaid a truck, looted a mobile phone along with `4,500 from the driver and snatched keys of the goods vehicle before fleeing. While collecting details from the victim, another truck driver came from Khandagiri and informed them that two antisocials were attacking an autorickshaw driver on the NH.

Police rushed to the spot and upon seeing them, one of the two fled towards Rasulgarh on his Royal Enfield Bullet but not before intimidating the cops. He was identified as Asim Anand Jena of Cuttack Sadar. The other miscreant, presumed to be Panda, started running towards Baramunda. Police informed the control room about the miscreants and with the assistance of other PCR vans, they nabbed Jena near Vani Vihar and seized the two-wheeler. PCR van personnel searched the other anti-social near Fire Station Square but could not find him. Panda possibly had jumped off the flyover to give a slip to the police. Two separate robbery cases were registered by Nayapalli and Khandagiri police on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp