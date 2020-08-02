Chased by police, robber jumps off flyover, dies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chased by the PCR van after a snatching, a robber allegedly jumped off the flyover near Fire Station Square and died on Friday night. The matter came to light on Saturday when Khandagiri police recovered the body of a man and registered a case of unnatural death. During investigation, the deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar Panda of Satya Nagar. On Friday night, police control room informed the PCR van personnel about a robbery on NH-16 near CRPF Square.

On reaching the spot, the police learnt that two bike-borne miscreants had waylaid a truck, looted a mobile phone along with `4,500 from the driver and snatched keys of the goods vehicle before fleeing. While collecting details from the victim, another truck driver came from Khandagiri and informed them that two antisocials were attacking an autorickshaw driver on the NH.

Police rushed to the spot and upon seeing them, one of the two fled towards Rasulgarh on his Royal Enfield Bullet but not before intimidating the cops. He was identified as Asim Anand Jena of Cuttack Sadar. The other miscreant, presumed to be Panda, started running towards Baramunda. Police informed the control room about the miscreants and with the assistance of other PCR vans, they nabbed Jena near Vani Vihar and seized the two-wheeler. PCR van personnel searched the other anti-social near Fire Station Square but could not find him. Panda possibly had jumped off the flyover to give a slip to the police. Two separate robbery cases were registered by Nayapalli and Khandagiri police on Saturday.