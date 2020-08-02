Robbery victim tests positive for Covid-19, succumbs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 70-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a robbery bid at her house in IRC Village and later tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed on Saturday. Police said, it will register a case of murder if the death occurred due to injuries inflicted by the assailants.

The woman was staying with her husband on the first floor of their four-storeyed building. On July 26, she was alone in the house when some miscreants entered the house at about 9.30 am, attacked her with a sharp weapon and snatched her gold chain before fleeing.

The elderly woman sustained fracture in five fingers of her hands. She also had cut wounds. After the incident, her husband had lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police, following which a case was registered under Sections 394 and 453 of IPC. She was admitted to a hospital here and her Covid-19 test was conducted. The elderly woman later tested positive and was undergoing treatment.

Police said the woman did not have any travel history and possibly contracted the virus by coming in contact with an infected person. Sources said, the woman had comorbidity and was suffering from hypertension and acute renal problems. Police said, it has not received the doctors’ report and will request them to conduct the post-mortem of the victim.

“If it is ascertained that the elderly woman died due to injuries then the case will be registered under Section 302 (murder) of IPC,” said a police officer. The couple’s son and daughterin- law are staying in the US and their daughter lives in London. Meanwhile, the police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the robbery as well as snatching of a gold chain from a lady DSP in Unit-III area on the same day.