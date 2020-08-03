STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Low pressure rain in Odisha from today

The system over north Bay of Bengal is expected to aid the revival of southwest monsoon

Published: 03rd August 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters wade through a flooded road at Laxmisagar in Bhubaneswar on Sunday I Irfana

Commuters wade through a flooded road at Laxmisagar in Bhubaneswar on Sunday I Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is bracing for widespread rainfall this week with the likely formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal by August 4. This is expected to aid the revival of the southwest monsoon.The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which issued heavy rainfall warning on Sunday, said an increase in rainfall activity is expected over several places in Odisha from Tuesday to Thursday.

“The monsoon trough is currently at normal position, it is expected to move southwards and strengthen during next three to four days. Southwest monsoon is expected to enter into active phase over central India, including Odisha, during the period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

Regional Met office has issued a yellow warning and has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Boudh, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul and Sundargarh districts on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Kalahandi districts and heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Boudh, Angul, Nuapada and Balangir districts on Tuesday,” said Biswas.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Keonjhar districts and heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Sonepur districts on Wednesday. Bargarh, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 13 districts in the State have received deficit rainfall between June and August 2. Odisha has received 488.1 mm rainfall during the period, which is 17 per cent deficit, said Biswas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha rains
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp