Low pressure rain in Odisha from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is bracing for widespread rainfall this week with the likely formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal by August 4. This is expected to aid the revival of the southwest monsoon.The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which issued heavy rainfall warning on Sunday, said an increase in rainfall activity is expected over several places in Odisha from Tuesday to Thursday.

“The monsoon trough is currently at normal position, it is expected to move southwards and strengthen during next three to four days. Southwest monsoon is expected to enter into active phase over central India, including Odisha, during the period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

Regional Met office has issued a yellow warning and has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Boudh, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul and Sundargarh districts on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Kalahandi districts and heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Boudh, Angul, Nuapada and Balangir districts on Tuesday,” said Biswas.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Keonjhar districts and heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Sonepur districts on Wednesday. Bargarh, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 13 districts in the State have received deficit rainfall between June and August 2. Odisha has received 488.1 mm rainfall during the period, which is 17 per cent deficit, said Biswas.