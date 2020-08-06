Woman robbed of Rs 99,000 in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman employee of a finance firm was robbed of Rs 99,000 by two bike-borne miscreants in Khandagiri area here on Wednesday. The incident occurred when complainant Manorama Baral, who works as a collection agent, was returning to the office in Jagamara at 11.22 am. “Baral had collected the money from the clients in Baramunda village and was returning on her two-wheeler when the miscreants waylaid her, snatched the bag and fled,” said Khandagiri police. One of the miscreants was carrying a country made gun and it reportedly fell down when they were speeding away from the spot. The police also seized the gun and have launched an investigation to identify the miscreants. A case has been registered and further probe is continuing,” said the police officer.