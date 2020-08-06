Woman robbed of Rs 99,000 in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A woman employee of a finance firm was robbed of Rs 99,000 by two bike-borne miscreants in Khandagiri area here on Wednesday. The incident occurred when complainant Manorama Baral, who works as a collection agent, was returning to the office in Jagamara at 11.22 am. “Baral had collected the money from the clients in Baramunda village and was returning on her two-wheeler when the miscreants waylaid her, snatched the bag and fled,” said Khandagiri police. One of the miscreants was carrying a country made gun and it reportedly fell down when they were speeding away from the spot. The police also seized the gun and have launched an investigation to identify the miscreants. A case has been registered and further probe is continuing,” said the police officer.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pilot has more support in Congress than he thinks: MLA from Gehlot camp
Army Chief visits 4 Corps; reviews military preparedness along LAC in Arunachal sector
Trinamool turncoat Humayun Kabir rejoins party two years after switching to BJP
Facebook disrupts deceptive pro-Trump campaign from Romania
Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA questions social activist Sten Swami in Jharkhand
Former J&K Lt Governor GC Murmu appointed new CAG, to take oath on Saturday