STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Austerity: Another officer retires, rehired by Odisha government

The Higher Education department has re-engaged a retired bureaucrat as legal consultant, consigning austerity norms of the State Government to dustbin.

Published: 10th August 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Higher Education department has re-engaged a retired bureaucrat as legal consultant, consigning austerity norms of the State Government to the dustbin. Bivas Kanungo, who retired as Special Secretary from Finance department in June, is the third officer to get a post-retirement appointment after the July 7 announcement of austerity measures and fifth to be re-engaged during the lockdown.

“Bivas Kanungo, OAS (SAG), retired is hereby engaged as Legal Consultant in Higher Education department for a period not exceeding one year from the date of his joining,” said an August 6 office order of the department. 

Sources said, efforts were made to retain service of Kanungo in the same post (Special Secretary) in Finance department post retirement. On his retirement on June 30, a file was moved to rehire him which got the approval of the Government. However, the department could not issue the appointment order after this paper exposed how the Government is bending the (austerity) rules to rehabilitate a few retired officers in lucrative positions.

Kanungo’s appointment as legal consultant is baffling when the department has two law officers and the Government has a full fledged Law department to advise on official legal matters. The Advocate General is the top legal officer of the State to guide the Government on legal issues. Kanungo had all along been dealing with service conditions regarding financial matters, sources who worked closely with him told this paper.

As per the 2014 circular of GA department, there are provisions for notice inviting applications for selection of candidate (post-retirement) justifying the need for such an engagement. Prior concurrence of the Finance department is mandatory. While fixing monthly remuneration of Kanungo at `60,000, the department said this has been concurred by the Finance department.

Ironically, the previous four appointments were made without taking Finance department concurrence. The departments concerned were given the freedom to decided the remuneration which is against the GA circular. “If the Finance department is bent upon violating the austerity measures, it should better withdraw the office memorandum issued on July 7 as part of the fiscal compression initiatives to overcome economic crisis due to Covid pandemic,” said former Finance Minister Panchanan Kanungo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha officer retire rehired
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp