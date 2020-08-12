Chilika DFO arrested in Bhubaneswar over assets worth Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Tuesday arrested DFO of Chilika Wildlife Division Alok Ranjan Hota for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 77 lakh.

He was posted at Balugaon. On a tip-off, Bhubaneswar Division Vigilance officers conducted simultaneous searches at his property on Monday.

The anti-corruption agency’s sleuths raided Hota’s three-storey building in Bhubaneswar’s Chandrasekharpur, his one-storey house and his relative’s property, both at Dumduma.

Searches were also conducted at Hota’s village, Chasikhanda in Jagatsinghpur district, house of another relative in Khurda district and at his office chamber and residence in Balugaon.

Hota’s movable and immovable assets amounting to Rs 1crore were traced.

The assets include a three-storey building having Rs 50.73 lakh market value, a single-storey building worth Rs 7.50 lakh, deposits in different banks and post offices to the tune of Rs 5.54 lakh, investment in insurance policies and mutual funds worth Rs 11.78 lakh and Rs 4.13 lakh respectively, household articles amounting to Rs 9.35 lakh and a four-wheeler, among other things.

He was arrested and produced before Special Judge (Vigilance) in Bhubaneswar.