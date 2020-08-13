Two aides of Dhala Samanta gangster brothers arrested in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Lalbag police on Wednesday arrested two associates of jailed gangster brothers Sushant and Sushil Dhala Samanta. They are Sasikanta Khandai alias Danny(34) of Kaligali and Ranjit Singh alias Rania(49) of Hasinabad in Chandini Chowk.

Police have seized two country-made guns, 69 rounds of live bullets, three magazines, a car, a motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possession. DCP Prateek Singh said that the criminals were reorganising the gang for Dhala Samanta brothers for extortion from owners of different Balighats operating in and around Cuttack city.

They had called one Riyaz Baux alias Papu (32) of Banka Bazar to Chunabhati lane on August 11 night and forced him to join the D-brothers’ gang. When Papu disagreed, the criminal duo put a revolver on his forehead and threatened to kill him.

They told him that the D-brothers had instructed them to kill him if he refused to join the gang. While antecedents of Rania is being verified, Danny was previously arrested by Chauliaganj police in connection with criminal cases related to the Dhala Samanta gang.