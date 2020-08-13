STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two aides of Dhala Samanta gangster brothers arrested in Cuttack

DCP Prateek Singh said that the criminals were reorganising the gang for Dhala Samanta brothers for extortion from owners of different Balighats operating in and around Cuttack city.

Published: 13th August 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Hawala transactions were made through Mumbai and some of the money was transferred through electronic mode. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Lalbag  police on Wednesday arrested two associates of jailed gangster brothers Sushant and Sushil Dhala Samanta. They are Sasikanta Khandai alias Danny(34) of Kaligali and Ranjit Singh alias Rania(49) of Hasinabad in Chandini Chowk.

Police have seized two country-made guns, 69 rounds of live bullets, three magazines, a car, a motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possession. DCP Prateek Singh said that the criminals were reorganising the gang for Dhala Samanta brothers for extortion from owners of different Balighats operating in and around Cuttack city.

They had called one Riyaz Baux alias Papu (32) of Banka Bazar to Chunabhati lane on August 11 night and forced him to join the D-brothers’ gang. When Papu disagreed, the criminal duo put a revolver on his forehead and threatened to kill him.

They told him that the D-brothers had instructed them to kill him if he refused to join the gang. While antecedents of Rania is being verified, Danny was previously arrested by Chauliaganj police in connection with criminal cases related to the Dhala Samanta gang.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dhala Samanta gangster Cuttack Police
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp