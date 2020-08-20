STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OYO hotel rooms for paid isolation of COVID-19 patients in Bhubaneswar

The decision in this regard was taken by the civic body after the Odisha capital registered a record 370 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

OYO Rooms

OYO Hotels (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified several OYO hotel rooms for paid isolation of asymptomatic patients.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can avail the facilities for a maximum of 10 days, following which they can go for seven-day home isolation, an order issued by the BMC stated.

The patients have to pay in advance 50 per cent of the room rent for the days they intend to stay.

They have to abide by all the COVID-19 protocols and cooperate with the service providers, it said.

They cannot come out of their rooms or use common areas except under the direction of a medical officer of the BMC, the order stated, adding that telephonic medical consultation will be provided to the patients as and when required.

In case of any serious health issue, the medical officer concerned will visit the hotel to assess the patient's health condition and may recommend hospitalisation if required, it added.

