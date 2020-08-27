Bhubaneswar reports 330 new COVID-19 cases, 57 per cent cases infected locally

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital on Wednesday reported 330 new cases of which, 57 per cent (pc) patients were infected locally. Sources of transmission is not know yet.

Six persons each were infected locally in BDA Colony and IRC Village, five persons each from GGP Colony, Bomikhal and Patia and four persons each from Acharya Vihar, Dumduma, Jagannath Nagar, Rasulgarh, Station Bazar and Palaspalli.

Three persons from Salia Sahi, having no direct contact with any positive patient, were also tested positive in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, 139 persons who were in quarantine after coming in contact with infected patients also tested positive. These cases include eight employees of a private hospital and eight persons from Niladri Vihar slum, six persons from Palaspalli and five persons each from Jayadev Vihar and Niladri Vihar Sector I and II.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the city also increased to 35 with one fatality. With 5,4000 cases being reported in August so far, Covid-19 tally of the State Capital has crossed 8,000 mark of which, 3,306 are active cases.

Covid statistics of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) region suggest that the tally which was at 2,861 at the end of July increased by over 250 pc to 8,261 on August 25.

There has been a constant increase in number of cases reported everyday since the beginning of the month. The city which reported 902 cases in the first week of the month has recorded more than 2,000 cases in the last seven days.

Increasing number of daily infections from unknown sources at local level is one of the main reasons behind spiralling of cases in the Capital, officials said.

357 fresh cases in Cuttack

Cuttack: The district on Wednesday registered 357 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 6,518. The new cases included highest 216 from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area and the 141 from rural parts of the district. Of the 216 cases detected in CMC area, 74 have been reported from institutional quarantine, 67 from home quarantine and 75 were local cases. As on Wednesday, the total number of positive cases in CMC area stands at 3,869 with 1586 active cases. As many as 2,260 patients have recovered while the disease has claimed 23 lives so far in CMC area.