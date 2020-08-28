FICCI FLO, HBT sign memorandum of understanding with ITI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar chapter and Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) signed a memorandum of understanding with ITI, Bhubaneswar to provide skill training to underprivileged girls in the Capital. The HBT will mobilise girls living in urban poor communities of the City while the ITI will offer skill development training. FLO members will mentor and conduct various workshops with these students to build their confidence and competencies.

“FICCI FLO is empowering women by enhancing their livelihood opportunities. As part of FLO’s national initiative- Adopt ITI Programme, FLO Bhubaneswar chapter has taken this step of collaborating with ITI and HBT,” said chairperson of FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar chapter, Dharitri Patnaik. Principal of ITI, Bhubaneswar Jeetamitra Satpathy and HBT’s executive director Arpita Pattnaik were present.