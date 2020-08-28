STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

FICCI FLO, HBT sign memorandum of understanding with ITI

FLO members will mentor and conduct various workshops with these students to build their confidence and competencies.

Published: 28th August 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chairperson of FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar chapter, Dharitri Patnaik with Principal of ITI, Bhubaneswar Jeetamitra Satpathy

Chairperson of FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar chapter, Dharitri Patnaik with Principal of ITI, Bhubaneswar Jeetamitra Satpathy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar chapter and Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) signed a memorandum of understanding with ITI, Bhubaneswar to provide skill training to underprivileged girls in the Capital. The HBT will mobilise girls living in urban poor communities of the City while the ITI will offer skill development training. FLO members will mentor and conduct various workshops with these students to build their confidence and competencies.

“FICCI FLO is empowering women by enhancing their livelihood opportunities. As part of FLO’s national initiative- Adopt ITI Programme, FLO Bhubaneswar chapter has taken this step of collaborating with ITI and HBT,” said chairperson of FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar chapter, Dharitri Patnaik. Principal of ITI, Bhubaneswar Jeetamitra Satpathy and HBT’s executive director Arpita Pattnaik were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FICCI FLO memorandum of understanding ITI HBT
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp