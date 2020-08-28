Two peddlers nabbed with Rs 4 cr worth brown sugar by Special Task Force

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers with 4.25 kg brown sugar worth Rs 4 crore following a raid at NH-16 near Jamalpur in Balasore district on Wednesday night.The contraband was seized from two drug peddlers near Odisha-West Bengal border, informed DGP Abhay.

Police said initial investigation suggests that accused SK Nasim Bux and Gauri Shankar Panda were directly purchasing brown sugar from Murshidabad in West Bengal and supplying the contraband at Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Puri, Jajpur and other places in the State via Jaleswar. So far this year, STF has seized over 20 kg brown sugar, which is more than the seizure conducted by Odisha Police in the last eight years.

On June 19, the agency had seized 4.458 kg brown sugar. “A drive is also being carried out against the sale of ganja. In 2018, 523.89 quintal ganja was seized by Odisha Police, 618.15 quintal in 2019 and this year so far, 630 quintal have been seized,” said the DGP, adding that the drive against brown sugar, ganja and other drugs will continue in the coming days.