STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two peddlers nabbed with Rs 4 cr worth brown sugar by Special Task Force

On June 19, the agency had seized 4.458 kg brown sugar.

Published: 28th August 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha DGP Abhay

Odisha DGP Abhay (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers with 4.25 kg brown sugar worth Rs 4 crore following a raid at NH-16 near Jamalpur in Balasore district on Wednesday night.The contraband was seized from two drug peddlers near Odisha-West Bengal border, informed DGP Abhay.

Police said initial investigation suggests that accused SK Nasim Bux and Gauri Shankar Panda were directly purchasing brown sugar from Murshidabad in West Bengal and supplying the contraband at Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Puri, Jajpur and other places in the State via Jaleswar. So far this year, STF has seized over 20 kg brown sugar, which is more than the seizure conducted by Odisha Police in the last eight years.

On June 19, the agency had seized 4.458 kg brown sugar. “A drive is also being carried out against the sale of ganja. In 2018, 523.89 quintal ganja was seized by Odisha Police, 618.15 quintal in 2019 and this year so far, 630 quintal have been seized,” said the DGP, adding that the drive against brown sugar, ganja and other drugs will continue in the coming days. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Special Task Force DGP Abhay
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp