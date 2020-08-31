JEE exam: Candidates' safety on top of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday stepped up measures for 16,000 candidates who will be appearing for the JEE (Main) at six centres here. The test which will commence on September 1 will continue till September 6.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that all the examination centres will have mobile and police teams along with a sanitising squad. A three-tier security system will be put in place for the safety and security of the candidates turning up for the test. Police forces will be deployed inside and outside the centres to prevent crowding, he added.

There will be no restriction on movement of vehicles from other districts to the City. Adequate numbers of auto-rickshaws and cabs will be made available outside the examination centres. This apart, police patrolling would be enhanced during JEE and NEET examinations in the Capital.

Sources said that students will write their papers online at Kaustuv Technical Campus at Patia, Anthern Global Technology Services at Chandaka Industrial Estate, Ripplesoft Testing and Assessment Service Campus-I at Mancheswar, Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement (GITA) at Madanpur, Gurukrupa College of Management at Kalarahanga and St Xavier International School at Raghunathpur.

Similarly, accommodation will be provided to needy students at eight institutes including Kaustav, GITA, Silicon, Rajdhani Engineering College, GIET and CV Raman Global University. Information on COVID-19 will be put on display for the candidates at the exam centres and accommodation facilities. The BMC health officials will look after any sickness of candidates.

Apart from the Government facilities, 20 hotels will be made available for the candidates and their guardians for accommodation. The room tariff per day per head has been fixed at Rs 900 including breakfast.