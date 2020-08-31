STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

JEE exam: Candidates' safety on top of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's plan

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that all the examination centres will have mobile and police teams along with a sanitising squad.

Published: 31st August 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday stepped up measures for 16,000 candidates who will be appearing for the JEE (Main) at six centres here. The test which will commence on September 1 will continue till September 6.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that all the examination centres will have mobile and police teams along with a sanitising squad. A three-tier security system will be put in place for the safety and security of the candidates turning up for the test. Police forces will be deployed inside and outside the centres to prevent crowding, he added.

There will be no restriction on movement of vehicles from other districts to the City. Adequate numbers of auto-rickshaws and cabs will be made available outside the examination centres. This apart, police patrolling would be enhanced during JEE and NEET examinations in the Capital.

Sources said that students will write their papers online at Kaustuv Technical Campus at Patia, Anthern Global Technology Services at Chandaka Industrial Estate, Ripplesoft Testing and Assessment Service Campus-I at Mancheswar, Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement (GITA) at Madanpur, Gurukrupa College of Management at Kalarahanga and St Xavier International School at Raghunathpur.

Similarly, accommodation will be provided to needy students at eight institutes including Kaustav, GITA, Silicon, Rajdhani Engineering College, GIET and CV Raman Global University. Information on COVID-19 will be put on display for the candidates at the exam centres and accommodation facilities. The BMC health officials will look after any sickness of candidates.

Apart from the Government facilities, 20 hotels will be made available for the candidates and their guardians for accommodation. The room tariff per day per head has been fixed at Rs 900 including breakfast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation JEE exams Bhubaneswar JEE candidates COVID19
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp