STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

New fraud case against Pathak duo

Choudhary also alleged that the father-son duo threatened the agency officials of dire consequences when they refused to continue the service. 

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Abhay Kant Pathak (Left) and Akash Pathak. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh case has been filed against suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash by the Commissionerate Police for allegedly cheating a travel agency of over Rs 65 lakh. The father-son duo is in judicial custody till December 9. 

The new case was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Sky King managing partner Prabhas Kumar Choudhary who alleged that Akash, impersonating himself as managing director of Tata Motors Limited, sent mails to the agency and handed over forged documents to book charter flights and hotels worth Rs 2.78 crore since June this year. However, they paid Rs 2.13 crore and refused to clear the remaining dues, the complainant alleged. 

Choudhary also alleged that the father-son duo threatened the agency officials of dire consequences when they refused to continue the service. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp