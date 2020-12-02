New fraud case against Pathak duo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh case has been filed against suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash by the Commissionerate Police for allegedly cheating a travel agency of over Rs 65 lakh. The father-son duo is in judicial custody till December 9.

The new case was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Sky King managing partner Prabhas Kumar Choudhary who alleged that Akash, impersonating himself as managing director of Tata Motors Limited, sent mails to the agency and handed over forged documents to book charter flights and hotels worth Rs 2.78 crore since June this year. However, they paid Rs 2.13 crore and refused to clear the remaining dues, the complainant alleged.

Choudhary also alleged that the father-son duo threatened the agency officials of dire consequences when they refused to continue the service.