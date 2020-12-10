Nayagarh murder: NCPCR finds gap in police version

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday said it found gaps in the police versions on the alleged kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district’s Jadupur village which has snowballed into a huge political storm.

The Commission had summoned Nayagarh Collector Poma Tudu and SP Pratyush Diwakar to appear on Monday via video conferencing. “Prima facie we found glaring gaps in the probe carried out by the police into the murder of the minor girl,” NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told TNIE.

The police had recorded statements of the victim’s parents after she went missing on July 14. However, the SP said he will check whether the parents’ statements were recorded after the victim’s remains were traced to the backyard of her house on July 23, Kanoongo said.

Collector and SP shared some information during their summon hearing but it was not very satisfactory. Some more documents have been sought from the officials following which we will submit a report in this regard to the Centre later in the week, said the chairperson of the panel.

After obtaining additional documents related to the case, NCPCR will question other officials if necessary. The Commission will also submit its recommendation along with its report to the State Government later in the week. NCPCR had earlier received complaints alleging human organ trafficking.