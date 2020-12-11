STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nayagarh case: Sadar IIC suspended, SDPO transferred

On the 12th day of our daughter’s death, we could not perform the rituals as our questioning continued,” said Sahoo.

Published: 11th December 2020 08:45 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) noticed gaps in the police probe into the alleged kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district, DGP Abhay on Thursday suspended Sadar police station IIC Rinarani Sahoo and transferred SDPO Niranjan Padhi as Kandhamal DSP.

As per the notification issued by Odisha Police Headquarters, the in-charge DSP of Kendrapara (headquarters) Suvendu Kumar Sinha has been transferred and posted as in-charge Nayagarh SDPO.
The action, however, brought no solace to the victim’s parents and they questioned on whose behest the police continued to harass them for the last four months.

“We were grieving over our only daughter’s brutal murder when the local police came to our house on July 23 night. Instead of consoling us and showing sympathy, they held us responsible for the crime”, Ashok Sahoo, the girl’s father alleged. 

The victim’s parents further alleged that instead of questioning the accused they named in their complaint, the police interrogated them and their family members frequently. “Police questioned me and my wife from morning till night for over 10 days. On the 12th day of our daughter’s death, we could not perform the rituals as our questioning continued,” said Sahoo.

The couple was forced to flee from their house in Jadupur village following frequent attacks by the anti-socials and police inaction against them. Meanwhile, the BJP intensified its demand for a CBI probe into the case and resignation of Minister Arun Sahoo. National general secretary of the BJP and party in-charge of Odisha D Purandeswari, who is on her maiden visit to the State, on Thursday met the parents of the victim  at their village and discussed about the progress of investigation.

She was accompanied by State BJP president Samir Mohanty, former ministers KV Singhdeo and Surama Padhi and other State functionaries. Purandeswari lambasted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not dropping Sahoo from his council of ministers even after the parents accused him of shielding the prime accused. Dubbing the SIT investigation as a hogwash, she demanded the State government should order a CBI probe.

The Congress also upped the ante on the government with legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra stating “We are not opposed to a probe by CBI personnel. It can be done either by CBI personnel or State police. But we want a court-monitored investigation.” Referring to the controversy kicked up by the BJP over SIT chief not having police powers, Mishra said that if there has been such a thing it is for the Chief Minister or government to clarify. “Investigation should not only be fair, it should appear to be fair. There should be no doubt,” he said.

