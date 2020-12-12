STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nandankanan Zoological Park to bring two lions from Indore

Nandankanan authorities had also received nod to bring a pair of cheetah, wallabies and five zebras from abroad.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

A lion and lioness resting in shade in Shivamogga's Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari. (Shimoga Nandan | EPS)

The exchange programme with the Indore Zoo will be carried out to relocate the surplus animals in captivity. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoological Park will bring animals and reptiles of four species including two female lions from the Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya in Indore as part of its animal exchange programme this year. The exchange programme with the Indore Zoo will be carried out to relocate the surplus animals in captivity and replenish depleting animal species in Nandankanan.

Nandankanan will also bring three gharials, three Indian wolves and one Indian fox. In return, it will give a white tiger, a melanistic tiger, three gharials, four golden pheasant and four silver pheasant to the Indore zoo.  

The new arrivals this year will pave way for more such exchange programmes next year, Zoo authorities said. The officials are in talks with the Machhia Biological Park in Rajasthan for bringing in more wolves.
Earlier this year, the Zoo authorities had brought four male Asiatic lions and a pair of fox from Kanan Pendari Zoo of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh under the exchange programme in which, the latter had decided to take a pair of hippopotamus.

Nandankanan authorities had also received nod to bring a pair of cheetah, wallabies and five zebras from abroad. The move, however, has not been executed due to outbreak of Covid-19, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandankanan Zoological Park
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp