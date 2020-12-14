ATM thieves burnt Rs 10 lakh cash in loot bid in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The two inter-state criminals, Samarjaut Singh of Punjab and Jaffer Sadiq of Kerala, who have been arrested for looting Rs 27.84 lakh from an ATM of Punjab National Bank in the city on October 10, had burnt Rs 10 lakh cash in the kiosk while committing the crime. Commissionerate police on Saturday took the duo to Patia to recreate the crime scene.

During questioning, the criminal duo revealed that currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh got burnt as they used gas cutters to break open the ATM machine near Patia railway station. The duo told the police that they had cut-off the ATM system’s wire before committing the crime. They later disposed of the burnt currency notes in Injana canal before leaving the city.

Though Singh and Sadiq claimed that they carried over Rs 17 lakh in four bags and left for New Delhi in an IndiGo flight on October 11 morning, they have not yet revealed where they have stocked the stolen money. Police suspect that the prime accused Singh may have hidden the money in his hometown Punjab.

Police said they will again seek permission from Visakhapatnam court to take Singh and Sadiq on 10-day remand.

The criminals who had been operating out of Bengaluru, made a career out of ATM theft across the country and lived a life of luxury. They wore branded clothes, shoes and led a lavish lifestyle with the easy money they made. They were nabbed in Visakhapatnam while attempting to break open an ATM on October 21 and Commissionerate Police had prayed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court there to take the duo on remand.

The court allowed the police to take Singh and Sadiq on three-day remand starting December 12. They were produced before SDJM Court here on December 11.