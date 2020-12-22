ITI Bhubaneswar to offer training in drone piloting

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Bhubaneswar has decided to offer drone pilot training to its trainees. The institute on Monday signed an MoU with IG Drones, a firm that provides drone solutions and pilot training across India. As per the pact, IG Drones will set up a ‘Drone Excellence Center’ having high-end workstations and flying simulators powered by latest software and equipment to facilitate the training.

Apart from training, IG Drones will be responsible for providing safety gears to be used while on-field training, maintenance tools for the annual maintenance of the drones, engaging personnel for industrial standard onfield training and placement support for the trained pilots. On its part, the Government ITI, Bhubaneswar will provide a space of 2,000 sq ft for setting up of the lab. The duration of the course will be six months.

On successful completion of training, the trainees will be assessed by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training as well as IG Drones and awarded the national trade certificate in Drone Piloting and Development Trade. The MoU was signed between ITI Bhubaneswar Principal Jeetamitra Satpathy and Skill Development head and board member head of IG Drones Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra.