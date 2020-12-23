Naveen Patnaik asks partymen to focus on public service

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to retain confidence of the people on the BJD, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked his partymen to dedicate themselves to public service with all sincerity in the coming days. “Public service with all sincerity will be the BJD’s future course of action from the foundation day,” Naveen said in a letter to all state office-bearers, district presidents, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders ahead of the 24th foundation day of the BJD on December 26.

The Chief Minister said that all partymen should try to be more closer to the people by keeping themselves busy with social service, welfare activities and organisational work of the BJD by maintaining unity and party’s discipline. Stating that BJD is a party dedicated for the service of people, he asked partymen to start the next year with all sincerity and commitment to immerse themselves in people’s work. Naveen asked partymen to observe the foundation day of the party at the State headquarters and constituency level with strict adherence to all Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.

All leaders and workers of the area should be invited to the function, he said. The Chief Minister thanked partymen for the manner in which they faced the challenging period during Covid-19 period with all sincerity, commitment and come out successful. Stating that they played a key role in containing the Covid- 19 pandemic in the State, he said that because of the cooperation from all Odisha was praised by the WHO for its successful management of the c o r o n a v i r u s outbreak.

Stating that highest number of people recovered from the disease in Odisha and the death rate remained one of the lowest, the Chief Minister said that Odisha government helped the people by bearing all cost for testing and treatment. He said that the BJD, a regional party set up with late Biju Patnaik’s ideals, has continued to meet the expectations of the people and will continue to do so in future. This has been possible because of the sacrifice of all workers and office-bearers of the party at levels, he said.