Not convinced by SIT probe outome: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday dismissed the SIT revelations in the Nayagarh minor murder case probe saying it was scripted to protect Minister Arun Sahoo. Hours after the press meet of SIT chief Arun Bothra providing shocking details of the murder of the five-year old girl, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik said the chief investigator has nicely scripted the story to appear incredible but the parents of the deceased are not convinced.

Justifying his party’s demand for handing over the case to CBI, Naik said, “The SIT picked up an innocent youth and forced him to confess the crime is what the parents of the girl have been alleging. Their allegation of the offer of `5 lakh to the youth by the SIT chief is a matter of grave concern and needs to be probed,” Naik said.

He added that there was great mismatch between the statement made by the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra in the Assembly and the narration of the SIT chief. Making his statement in the House, Mishra had said, “Circumstantial evidence points out that the minor girl was kidnapped and murdered.

The remains of the body were then sent to Cuttack SCB for postmortem which revealed that the girl was 5 to 6 year old but there was no evidence to prove that she was raped before being murdered. Later, a DNA test was also conducted to confirm that the victim is the daughter of the complainant.” “Now the SIT chief is claiming that the girl was raped after she was murdered by strangulation. Who is telling the truth?,” Naik asked.