STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Not convinced by SIT probe outome: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday dismissed the SIT revelations in the Nayagarh minor murder case probe saying it was scripted to protect Minister Arun Sahoo.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday dismissed the SIT revelations in the Nayagarh minor murder case probe saying it was scripted to protect Minister Arun Sahoo. Hours after the press meet of SIT chief Arun Bothra providing shocking details of the murder of the five-year old girl, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik said the chief investigator has nicely scripted the story to appear incredible but the parents of the deceased are not convinced.

Justifying his party’s demand for handing over the case to CBI, Naik said, “The SIT picked up an innocent youth and forced him to confess the crime is what the parents of the girl have been alleging. Their allegation of the offer of `5 lakh to the youth by the SIT chief is a matter of grave concern and needs to be probed,” Naik said.

He added that there was great mismatch between the statement made by the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra in the Assembly and the narration of the SIT chief. Making his statement in the House, Mishra had said, “Circumstantial evidence points out that the minor girl was kidnapped and murdered.

The remains of the body were then sent to Cuttack SCB for postmortem which revealed that the girl was 5 to 6 year old but there was no evidence to prove that she was raped before being murdered. Later, a DNA test was also conducted to confirm that the victim is the daughter of the complainant.” “Now the SIT chief is claiming that the girl was raped after she was murdered by strangulation. Who is telling the truth?,” Naik asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayagarh minor murder case
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp