No additional manpower for Covid duty beyond December 31

The communication underlines the guidelines for sample collection, transport and analysis.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With  substantial decline in Covid-19 positive cases in the State, Odisha government in principle decided not to further extend the service of all categories of manpower, including doctors and paramedics, engaged for Covid management beyond December 31.

A notification issued by Health and Family Welfare department said if any district finds it essential to retain any of the additional manpower for continuing Covid-19 related works (for operating Covid facilities and testing) after December 31, it has to submit a detailed proposal with justification to Health and Family Welfare department by end of the month for approval.

“However, the manpower proposed to be retained beyond December 31 should not exceed 25 per cent of the total additional manpower currently in position in the districts concerned. Further, it must be ensured that any manpower retained beyond the date for management of Covid-19 activities is to be phased-out by March 31, 2021,” notification stated.

ILS to conduct genome sequencing for new virus strain

Bhubaneswar: Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar is among the five national level research laboratories in the country selected for genome sequencing in the wake of the detection of a mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 (N501Y) in the UK. The other institutes are Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, National Institute of Virology Pune and InStem-NCBS, Bangalore. A communication from Secretary of Department of Health Research and DG of ICMR Prof Balram Bhargava has been sent to all Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries in this regard. The communication underlines the guidelines for sample collection, transport and analysis.

